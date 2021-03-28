Madison Co. Commissioner expected to announce his run for congressional seat

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong will announce his 'intentions' regarding a U.S. Congressional seat Monday.

Chairman Strong and his family will make the announcement regarding the open U.S. 5th Congressional seat at Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department in Harvest at 10 a.m. The announcement is not open to the public.

This comes after Congressman Mo Brooks, who currently represents Alabama's 5th Congressional District, announced he is running for Senator Richard Shelby's seat.

Shelby will be retired at the end of his current term.

WAAY31 will have a crew at the announcement and will bring you the latest on air and online.