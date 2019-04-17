Clear
Madison Co. Commission agrees to partially pay for Old Monrovia Road, Wayne Road construction

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 10:03 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

A heavily-traveled intersection will soon be shutdown as part of a $700,000 improvement project.

The Madison County Commission agreed on Wednesday to pay for half of the cost of fixing the intersection of Old Monrovia Road and Wayne Road.

District 4 county commissioner, Phil Vandiver, said there are unsafe turns in both directions on Wayne Road, where cars are driving into oncoming traffic. When construction begins to make the intersection safer, drivers will have to find alternate routes.

Vandiver says this has been a problem for a long time.

"I've been in office six years, so we've had 'em complaining for six years," Vandiver said.

The Huntsville City Council must vote on fixing the intersection before construction begins.

