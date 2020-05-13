Madison City school system picks new superintendent

The Madision City school system school board has selected the person it wants to lead the system.
Dr. Ed Nichols, retired superintendent of Decatur City Schools and past interim superintendent of Madison City Schools, was picked at a Wednesday board meeting.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
