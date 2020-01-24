Madison City school system names interim superintendent

Madison City Schools Assistant Superintendent Eric Terrell will serve as the interim superintendent when Robby Parker retires Feb. 28.
Terrell was chosen by the Board of Education. The district says he will not be applying for the superintendent position.
Parker worked in the district for 31 years and has been superintendent since 2017.
A permanent superintendent is expected to be named by the end of April.
