Madison City school system names interim superintendent

The Board of Education named Eric Terrell the interim superintendent.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 10:46 AM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 10:47 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison City Schools Assistant Superintendent Eric Terrell will serve as the interim superintendent when Robby Parker retires Feb. 28.

Terrell was chosen by the Board of Education. The district says he will not be applying for the superintendent position.

Parker worked in the district for 31 years and has been superintendent since 2017.

A permanent superintendent is expected to be named by the end of April.

