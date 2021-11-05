Madison City school board approves new masking policy

School board members in Madison have approved a new masking policy that will allow high schools to go mask optional starting Monday and for as long as the county's positive test rate remains within certain levels.

The Madison City Board of Education unanimously approved the policy at its Nov. 4 meeting. Under the new mask matrix, the Madison City Schools system would look to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard of positive test rates per county to determine whether masks should be required in schools.

Masks will be optional at the high school level after Madison County’s test rate reaches the moderate, or yellow, level for two weeks. When the rate reaches low, or blue, level for two weeks, they’ll be optional at the elementary and middle schools in the district.

If the level goes back to high, or red, and stays there for two consecutive weeks, then the board’s policy will require all schools to return to masks mandatory until the level declines again.

This approach is set to stay in place until Jan. 1, after which point the policy states schools systemwide will go mask optional when the county’s positivity test rate is moderate for two consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, facial coverings on school buses will remain mandatory, according to the policy.

The policy is set to expire May 25, 2022, unless board members approve ending it early.