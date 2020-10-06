Authorities working early morning death investigation on Slaughter Road

The Huntsville and Madison City Police Departments are working an early morning death investigation after a gunshot victim was found on Slaughter Road.

Huntsville police confirmed they responded to a death investigation around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of Slaughter Road by the rail road crossing near Madison Boulevard. At this time, the investigation is a joint effort between Huntsville and Madison police.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. told WAAY 31, they responded to a call of a gunshot victim found on Slaughter Road and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

WAAY 31 has reached out to the Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill for more information.