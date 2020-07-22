Madison City parents react to virtual school start

Parents went from concerned over making a decision between virtual and traditional school to preparing for virtual only when school starts next month.

Some parents WAAY 31 spoke with said the announcement was a little bit of a surprise, but now they're just working to get their kids ready to start their school years out virtually.

"I was feeling good about sending her back to school," Delisa Locke, a Madison City Schools parent, said.

Locke's daughter will start 11th grade at home instead of inside Bob Jones High School. Locke understands why the district is doing virtual learning only to start the year, but is still disappointed. She believes her daughter does better in a traditional classroom setting.

"Their education is important and you know they need to be learning. She still needs to be prepared for college in the next year, so I really hope that we start back as quickly as possible," she said.

Other parents told WAAY 31 they're happy the district pushed back on opening when coronavirus numbers are spiking in North Alabama.

"Honestly, I'm a little bit relieved that I can kind of push that aside for a few more months in terms of actually having to send him into the school, because that is a little intimidating right now," Stacey Gardner, a Madison City Schools parent, said.

Gardner was still deciding if her six-year-old son was going to return to school in person next month. She admits it’s a hassle having her kids home all the time, but she's fortunate to have a job where she can work from home. She knows not all parents will be able to.

"I do feel for those families where they are kind of stuck now on how to handle childcare," she said.

Locke and Gardner hope the community pulls together to make the transition as easy as possible.

"We just have to do what we have to do," Locke said "I just hope as a community, we can pull together and people can help each other out with childcare and things like that, because I know it's going to be difficult for parents who don't have the flexibility and they need those jobs."

"I think that people are coming together in a way that people haven't before, so I would encourage people to try and share their stories with others to open up the lines of communication and I've offered up assistance to my neighbors who may need it," she said.

The school start date for Madison City Schools is set for Aug. 12. The superintendent told WAAY 31 if things start to look better before the 9-week period is up, he will consider partially re-opening schools before then.