Madison preparing for Tuesday's vote on property tax

Madison poll workers are preparing for Tuesday's special election.

Residents will vote on a property tax increase that would pay for more schools and classrooms in the district. It's a 12 mill tax and if passed, the tax increase would mean for every $100,000 your home is worth, you would pay $120 more every year.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker said it will help with overcrowding in the area. He said the district needs two new schools and more classrooms.

One parent we spoke to says she has noticed the overcrowding and believes the tax hike will help alleviate it.

"To not have the schools be packed, for them to have those multipurpose areas that don't turn into classrooms is one of the big worries. That's going to be really helpful for our students," said a Madison City Schools parent, Lauren Hooper.

The superintendent said he fully believes Madison residents will vote yes on the tax increase. The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.