Madison City elementary schools rezoning may impact the housing market

The Madison City Board of Education voted in favor of the district's rezoning plan. Every elementary school in the district will be rezoned because a new one is being built.

People often move to an area so their kids can go to a specific school. Madison City Schools' rezoning could impact the housing market.

The owner of Matt Curtis Real Estate said people often choose a specific area to live based on a few things.

“Oftentimes, the selection is based on which school is the newest, where are my friends going to, where are my kid's friends going to, and really at this point, with how tight the real estate market is, it’s kind of the home you can get at this point," said Matt Curtis.

Curtis said the rezoning could have a short term benefit for potential homebuyers.

“It could be a win for buyers right now because if there are more people transitioning, trying to get back into the school district they were in, that creates more liquidity, more homes on the market, and that’s really been a challenge, you know? Homes are selling so quickly, especially in the Madison school district."

The district's goal is to make each school as similar as possible. That's why the superintendent said they have such a high level of academic success. All the Madison City elementary schools are ranked in the state's top 20 elementary schools, according to Niche.com. Midtown Elementary will be able to fight for a spot once it opens in August.

“Long term, I don’t think it really impacts it at all other than it’s another positive thing, you know? There’s one more school, that’s an award-winning school in the Madison City School district and more options for families to continue and individuals to come and be a part of it," said Curtis. "It's a net win because there are more kids that can benefit from the Madison school district.”

Parents told WAAY 31 they're thankful the district is making sure Midtown Elementary will be set up for success once it opens.