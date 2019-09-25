Madison City students tour Trash Pandas Stadium construction site

Students from the construction academies at Bob Jones and James Clemens High Schools got a chance to tour the Trash Pandas Stadium construction site Wednesday morning.

Students were led through the construction site by Turner Universal staff. It was an opportunity for the students to connect what they learn in the classroom to what professionals do in the workforce.

The students were able to ask the staff questions about the construction site and learned about careers they can pursue after graduation. One student told us he enjoyed making the connection between the classroom and the real world.

"In school we're just doing small little minor projects, but seeing the big stuff that's built upon all of the small stuff that we're doing it's just great to see all of that," said James Clemens High School senior, Cory Hagood.

The Trash Pandas Stadium is set to open in April 2020.