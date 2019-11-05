Madison stadiums too wet for Friday Night Football

For the fourth time in five years, James Clemens has to relocate a football game due to bad field conditions.

The Madison City Schools stadium football field is made out of real grass, and when it gets too wet and soft, it can make for some serious injuries to those who play out there.

"It changes the competitive edge of the game. You get late in the year and if the field starts holding water a little bit more and the temperature drops, so it's unable to dry out the way it needs to," said Wade Waldrop.

Waldrop is the head football coach for James Clemens High School. He said natural grass has its disadvantages, like creating conditions where players can slide into each other or get sprained ankles.

"You just want to go out and have the best conditions possible to create a fair match," said Waldrop.

The field is used by several schools, causing wear and tear. That's why James Clemens moved its game to a stadium with artificial turf, which Waldrop said is safer in any weather conditions.

Now, there's only one thing he's worried about.

"How are you going to respond to that adversity on a Friday night?" he said.

For the game against Hillcrest, the players will be at Athens High School so every player can have more ideal playing conditions.

The spokesman for Madison City Schools said the district is looking into having artificial turf for the Madison City Stadium. The new middle school they’ll build will also use turf.