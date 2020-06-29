Madison City Schools works on plan for the fall

WAAY 31 heard on Monday from Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols about the district's plan for the fall.

Nichols said on Tuesday, a task force made up of students, teachers and staff will meet to discuss their plan. The district sent out a survey last week, and 2,000 people have responded.

Nichols said he understands hesitation when it comes to sending kids back to class. The state superintendent left a lot of decisions up to individual districts, but introduced a statewide virtual program option on Friday.

Nichols said no matter the plan, things could change and he thanked the Madison community for coming together. The district is considering delaying its school start date.