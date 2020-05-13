Madison City Schools voting on next school's superintendent

Tonight, the Madison City Schools will be voting on the next school's superintendent. The Board of Educators will have their special called meeting at 5 p.m. at the central office.
The three finalist are:
Dr. Brian Clayton, Principal of James Clemens High School, Mrs. Sylvia Lambert, Principal of Bob Jones High School and Dr. Ed Nichols, retired superintendent of Decatur City Schools and past interim superintendent of Madison City Schools. Dr. Natasha Baker was a 4th finalist but she dropped out after taking another position, according to John Peck with Madison City Schools.
Madison City Schools Assistant Superintendent Eric Terrell is currently serving as the interim superintendent after Robby Parker retired Feb. 28.
You can view the finalists interviews with the board at: https://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/domain/2032
