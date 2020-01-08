Madison City Schools using machine to combat flu

Madison city schools is trying to stop the flu before it starts spreading in its schools by using every device to do so. The school decided to bring out a sanitation machine sprayer to clean schools around the district. The district called it easy to use and very effective. The sanitation machine sprays out a light midst and Davis says in just seconds it does wonders.

"Covers the areas better and it does not leave a residue and we find that it's more efficient to use," Bonnie Davis, a nurse at Madison City Schools, said.

Davis said the number of flu cases in the district this flu season is low, and they want to keep it that way.

"So far so good," Davis said.

She said it also saves the teachers time at the end of their day.

"Wiping down desks, and that's great wiping down door handles but it's just hard to get all the nitty gritty toys and surfaces and things and this last longer," she said.

But she said even though schools are using this device, parents should remember to keep their children home if they’re sick.

"I know it's hard for parents sometimes but it's just really hard you know it just spreads so quickly," she said.

Davis said every time they see an increase of cases they will bring the machines back in to use again.