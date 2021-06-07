Madison City Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccine, in partnership with Huntsville Hospital

Madison City Schools is going the extra mile to get its students vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district said they’ve partnered with Huntsville Hospital’s vaccine clinic to offer the vaccine for students 12-years-old and up.

It’s not a requirement for students to get vaccinated, but Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said it’s being provided to assist parents looking to vaccinate their children.

Olivia Abney is going to be an 11th grader at James Clemens High School. She’s hoping her classmates who aren’t yet vaccinated decide to get the vaccine at Bob Jones High School.

“They offer the flu shot every year and it’s super easy to get it at the school, and if your parents are on the fence, and they’re not, maybe ask your parents,” said Abney.

Abney said she’s looking forward to a school year that’s not disrupted by quarantines or canceled events.

“I miss it a lot,” said Abney. “I’m on the dance line at school and we could only go to home games this year.”

Abney said she won’t miss the on-again, off-again, quarantining.

“It was hard to stay motivated and encouraged when I was quarantined,” said Abney.

Muscle Shoals City Schools already partnered with Helen Keller Hospital and hosted a clinic for students. Other local school districts don’t have any definite plans to vaccinate their students, as of right now.

Dr. Mike Saag, an infectious disease specialist, encourages students and their parents to get vaccinated, before the next school year.

“Think of all the diseases that have been prevented in your child because of vaccines,” said Dr. Saag.

Abney said her school district is making it simple for her classmates to get vaccinated and get one step closer to normal.

“I have no doubt that many people will go and get the vaccine, especially now that it’s so convenient,” said Abney.

Madison City Schools will be vaccinating students 12-years-old and up on Thursday, June 17 at Bob Jones High School. Students will then return on July 8, for their second dose.

Madison City School parents interested in getting their child vaccinated can head to Madison City Schools website.