Madison City Schools to meet with city to seek approval of property tax increase

Madison City Schools and the City of Madison are going to meet next week to talk about projected growth in the city. The district is expected to officially present their proposal of raising property taxes to fund building new schools. On Tuesday they met with parents to inform them even more about the possible increase.

The school district will ask the city council to approve raising property taxes $120 per every $100,000 your home is worth, but in the long run that might not be enough to handle the amount of growth that comes into Madison.

Stephenie Walker has two children in the district and is all for the proposed property tax increase, "To me it's a no brainer," said Walker.

During the meeting between the district and the city next week they will talk about the plan going forward. If madison hits a certain threshold it will force the districts hand to do even more than what they're planning on asking tax payers for. "When we hit 65,000 people that's the tipping point thats when we'll need a third high school," said Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker.

The district does not want to ask for money for a new high school because they don't know if it is needed. It's all dependent on how Madison City leaders plan to grow the city.

In the mean time, the district said if they don't get this property tax increase through a vote of the people class sizes will increase, year round school might have to be an option, and they'll have to start cutting electives to handle overcrowding.

"If those things go away, I don't like that. As a parent those are the things I want to see and glad that my students have," said Walker.

The City of Madison told WAAY 31 they don't have plans right now to annex more land, but we plan on asking Mayor Paul Finley next week when they will know what their plan will be moving forward.