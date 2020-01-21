Madison City Schools to host vaping workshop for parents

Madison City Schools will be "Clearing the Smoke" for parents during a vaping workshop.

It will take place at the district's Central Office on Celtic Drive in Madison at 5:30 Tuesday evening.

The forum is in response to the growing vaping epidemic around the country. The district wants to let parents know the trouble students could get into if they are caught at school with a vaping device.

Last year, the district said more than 50% of students in their alternative school were there because of vaping.

They don't have numbers for this year yet but said they are slightly down. They want to keep it that way so they're working to keep parents informed.

That's why they're having the vaping forum. Some topics that will be discussed are the legal age to purchase e-cigs, vaping devices, and tobacco products. As well as disciplinary measures for students caught using or in possession of the products. And the health dangers of using e-cigs, vaping devices, or tobacco products.

The meeting is free for Madison City Parents. The Partnership for a Drug Free Community is also involved in the workshop.