Madison City Schools superintendent retiring in February

Superintendent Robby Parker will be retiring from Madison City Schools Feb. 28.

Parker worked in the district for 31 years and has been superintendent since 2017. He says he's leaving in February to give the new superintendent time to adjust.

Parker believes the biggest task for the new superintendent is accommodating 600 new students.

The district hopes to hire a new superintendent by late spring.

Madison City Schools provided this statement to WAAY 31:

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker is planning to retire at the end of February.

Mr. Parker previously informed board members and staff and made his retirement decision public at tonight’s Board of Education meeting.

The Board requested BOE attorney Woody Sanderson to assist them in the search for a new superintendent.

“I am so thankful for the 31 years I have spent in the schools of Madison, Alabama. It has been a joy and I will miss my kids tremendously,” Mr. Parker said. “The Lord placed me here 31 years ago, and he is leading me somewhere different today. Madison City Schools is truly one of America’s best school systems because of our kids and staff and it will continue to get better. I will always be the #1 cheerleader and advocate for Madison City Schools.”

Mr. Parker said he does not know at this point what his next pursuits may be.

Mr. Parker’s departure will end more than three decades of service to Madison City Schools in which he ascended from teacher, to teacher-coach, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.

His school leadership assignments included Discovery and Liberty Middle, and Bob Jones High School where he spent 10 years as principal. He also played a key role in the planning for James Clemens High School.

Mr. Parker moved into district administration in July 2015 when then-Superintendent Dr. Dee Fowler tapped him as assistant superintendent. He became superintendent in February 2017 after a Board search unanimously chose him from the finalists.

Board President Ranae Bartlett said, “The Board of Education extends its gratitude to Mr. Parker for his service, dedication and loyalty to Madison City Schools. He is one of the most popular administrators we have ever had, and he will be missed. We wish him the best in his future endeavors, and will focus on finding the best person to continue to lead Madison City Schools.”

Mr. Parker will be handing over a school system with a strong foundation both academically and financially.

Under his superintendent leadership, rezonings and major school renovations have helped manage record enrollment gains, 6th graders were moved from elementary schools into the middle schools; special education, foreign language and STEM programs were strengthened; SROs were added; and for the 3rd consecutive year, every single school earned an A on the state report card.

Mr. Parker also led the communitywide campaign for a 12-mil property tax increase to build new schools and strengthen school safety and security.