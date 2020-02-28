Madison City Schools superintendent retires, announces new job at local private school

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker said goodbye on Friday to the school district he's been a part of for more than 30 years.

WAAY 31 spoke with Parker about his retirement and took a stroll down the hallway where his education career began.

Parker taught history at Bob Jones High School for four years before moving up the ranks and eventually becoming the school's principal.

Parker announced his retirement back in January. He'd held the superintendent position since 2017. Even though he's grateful for the opportunity, his fondest memories are when he was interacting with students.

"Pick any Tuesday in the 27 years or Thursday or any random football game or any basketball game or pep rally or just walking into a science class where the kids are working and when they're dissecting something, that's the memories that I have every day," he said.

He said he will be at the graduations of every student in the district.

"I promised I'd be there for all of them past the pre-K. How old will I be? I'll be about 70. I'll have to re-evaluate at that time," he said.

Parker isn't worried about the future of the district. He said he's confident he's leaving it in good hands.

"Madison City Schools won't just be okay with me leaving. They'll get better. They're going to keep getting better," he said.

Parker said even though he will miss this district, he's excited for his new role as the principal of Whitesburg Christian Academy.