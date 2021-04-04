Madison City Schools revises elementary rezoning plan

Madison City Schools has revised its rezoning plan for elementary students after hearing feedback from the community. It is now awaiting approval.

The district’s new school, Midtown Elementary, will open in August 2021 with approximately 840 students.

Once the elementary school rezone is approved by the MCS Board of Education, it will go into effect at the beggining of next school year.

All rising 5th grade students may complete a transfer request to remain at their current elementary school. However, if a family moves to a new school zone, the waiver to remain at that school will no longer be valid.

The district said the rezone is based on all current and new developments approved by the City of Madison and the Town of Triana.

Click here for more information and contact information if you have questions regarding the new map.