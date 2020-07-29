Madison City Schools released new details on their virtual learning program

Parents can look at new information released by Madison City Schools on their website.

Each Monday at 8 a.m. families will receive a plan for the week from teachers. Lesson length depends on age. Elementary school kids will have shorter classes compared to high school students. The amount of live classes a student has will depend on their age. Other lessons can be pre-recorded by the teacher. Live classes will be recorded. If a student misses one, they'll still have access to it.

Once classes start, if parents have questions, the plan says teachers will respond within 48 hours during the week.