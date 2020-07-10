Madison City Schools release first part of re-opening plan

Madison City Schools released the first part of a re-opening plan for the fall, and it features a new start date as well as new classroom protocols.

A task force is expected to meet next week to work out more details of the re-opening.

In a video message to parents, Dr. Ed Nichols said the district’s doing whatever it takes to make this school year as safe as possible. One parent told WAAY 31 after hearing the re-opening plan she’s confident the district is working diligently to provide the safest environment for students, but is still uneasy about her children returning to traditional school.

"I'm not 100% comfortable, I think at this point all parents have some concerns," Rebekah Hogsed, a parent, said.

Hogsed said it was a long and hard decision, but she is will send her two elementary school children back to traditional school this fall. She said after seeing Madison City Schools' re-opening plan there are some unanswered questions.

"How in the world are they going to keep masks on children, especially the younger ones?," she said.

In a video message, Nichols said children will be required to wear masks as long as the masking mandate is still in place. He admitted it is hard for everybody to keep a mask on all day,and plans to have a break time for everyone to be able to remove their masks.

He also said students won't all return to school the same day. Based on last names, one third of students will return August 10th. A separate group will follow the next day and the last third on August 12th. The first day with everyone back is scheduled for August 13th.

Hogsed said, as a former educator, she knows it won't be easy but thinks if everyone does their part, they can have a safe start to school.

"If they school board, and all the teaches and parents work together to follow what the CDC website has on it for this disease, I think this can be kept under control but it's going to take a lot of effort on a lot of people's part," she said.

The district is still working to fill in certain areas of the re-opening, including if a whole class will have to quarantine if a student or teacher tests positive. Right now the task force and the subcommittees are expected to meet next week and release their plans before the start of the school year.