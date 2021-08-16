Madison City Schools reevaluating safety measures, strictly enforcing masks after outbreak

Stricter new safety rules are in place in Madison City schools after more than 100 students tested positive for Covid 19 Friday.

In an update the district says starting Monday students won't utilize the cafeteria and eat lunch in their classrooms,but Superintendent Ed Nichols says this may just be temporary.

This week Nichols says he's meeting with school principals to find safe ways for students to eat in the cafeteria as well as do other activities in a safe distance.

"Our goal is to keep moving forward and to giving that in-school instruction. The last thing we want to do is to go to a hybrid or virtual for everybody. We've been there and we're trying our best to stay away from that," he said.

Nichols said having the amount of positive cases they do just two weeks into the school year isn't exactly how he wanted the year to start off, but says, there's a sense of optimism since quarantine numbers are low and he hopes the additional safety protocols will help them in the future.

"We've tried to keep our kids at least three feet apart and we've had masks on so that's really helped. When we had that number last year, as high as Friday's, we were quarantining about 1,300 kids and I think we've got about 100 right now," he said.

Hybrid or virtual learning isn't something Nichols says he's anticipating right now. He said what is important to them is keeping children in the classroom in the safest way they can. He says even though he'd like to keep children in the classroom, they are prepared to move to hybrid if they need to.

Nichols said they also wanted students and parents to know following the mask policy is not optional but will be strictly enforced as long as the requirement is in place.

He said said they'll continue to evaluate the Covid situation in the district and make the best decision they see fit to keep kids and staff safe.