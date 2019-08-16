Madison City Schools ranks in top 50 for best school systems in America

Madison City Schools ranks in top 50 on a best schools in America list!

For elementary schools in the state, Madison Elementary is ranked number 1!

WAAY-31 spoke with Madison Elementary School's Teacher of the Year about how they were able to be among the elite.

Teachers from Madison City Schools say without help from parents, staff and students, they wouldn't be able to achieve the number one title for best elementary school in the state.

That's according to an education study done by Niche.com

"Building those relationships in our classrooms but also around the school, I mean that really is I guess a part of why we have the success that we've had," said Anna Kelley.

Anna Kelley is a first grade teacher at Madison Elementary School.

She's also Teacher of the Year for 2019.

She told WAAY-TV teaching at the school that ranked at the top and to have a school system that's ranked one of the best in the state and the nation is a great feeling... and Madison City school's superintendent Robby Parker agrees.

"Whether it be the Pre-k, elementary or middle or high school, you're going to be going to one of america's best schools and the data proves it," said Parker.

Madison city schools ranked 46th out of more than 10,000 school districts nationwide.

Niche says it bases it's evaluations using criteria such as state test scores, teacher quality, and opinions from students and parents.

Parker told WAAY-TV Madison is the among one of best school systems because they make the hard decisions.

"Everybody in their heart wants to be number one. Everybody doesn't have the courage to be number one," he said.

Kelley told us understanding how students learn is an important part of her job.

Then she can help parents understand how to work with their child at home.

This is what she thinks pushed Madison city schools to the top.

"These early ages are when you want them to have that love of learning so that as they continue, they'll still have that love for it forever," she said.

Superintendent Robby Parker told WAAY-TV he's happy with the study but it's not always about who's the best... But how to make the best environment for students.

According to Niche, Discovery middle school ranked number 2 for middle schools in the state and Bob Jones High School ranked number 3 for high schools in the state.