Madison City Schools providing to-go meals this summer

Madison City Schools will continue providing food assistance to students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Every Tuesday starting June 2, grab and go meals will be offered at Discovery Middle School. The district said it has partnered with non-profits to provide these meals.

You can pick them up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the back of the school. A cafeteria worker will be in mask and gloves, loading a box with packed lunches.

If there are special circumstances by Madison City Schools families of needing food assistance, please email MCS social worker, Briana Hawkins, at bbhawkins@madisoncity.k12.al.us

If you are interested in donating, email the MCS Development Office: lshaw@madisoncity.k12.al.us