Madison City Schools principal discusses preparations for virtual start

The principal at one school in the city of Madison called the first day of virtual learning a success. The start of this school year is different than anything we have seen before and schools put in a lot of work to get ready.

At Heritage Elementary School, Principal Georgina Nelson admitted there has been a learning curve as teachers started using a new online learning program called Schoology.

Nelson said, however, so far, so good and even the kindergartners are handling the technology well.

"This is probably the most important school opening that any of us has had in our lifetime," Nelson said.

Nelson admits there are some glitches, but said the district is navigating the coronavirus pandemic the best it can.

"Our challenge has been what can we keep as normal as we can, while knowing that things are in a very unusual situation and circumstance right now," Nelson said. "So we've tried to make sure we keep our connections with our students and our families, we've really tried to over-communicate."

Virtual learning means the needs for technology. Nelson said all of her students at Heritage Elementary are equipped with the right devices and internet access.

"Between last year, last spring, and as of yesterday, there have been over 9,000 devices that have been handed out to students," Nelson said.

The school took initiative to ensure each child was taken care of.

"We have sent out multiple emails, made phone calls, checked in on a family to make sure they have what they need," Nelson said. "For the past two weeks, IT has made appointments so that families can pick those devices up in a very contact-less way."

Nelson said the morale is still high at heritage and teachers hope to see their students at some point this year.

I think what everybody has really learned from this is how important the local school really is," Nelson said.