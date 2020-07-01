Madison City Schools planning to release re-opening frame work next week

The superintendent of the Madison City School system says the framework for how students and teachers will return to school this fall should be coming next week.

Dr. Ed Nichols said that plan may include delaying the start of school until after the current restart date of Aug. 5. That would be so teachers can be well trained on the virtual learning option for students. It's just one of many factors system leaders are considering.

"We had support staff, principals, coordinators, parents, we even had two high school students on our committee, and a lot of questions," Nichols said

He said they assembled a re-opening schools task force that met Tuesday. They wanted them to be representative of every population in the district so they could hear thoughts and concerns from all groups.

"This task force helped us to start by looking at the big overall framework, and now we're going to ask our coordinators and our principals and members of the task force to work with smaller groups to get down into those procedures that we'll use in place," he said.

Nichols said the smaller groups will develop procedures in specific areas of the school, such as the fine arts department and special needs classes.

He said right now they are looking into different safety precautions they could potentially use, such as making students wear masks, installing plexiglass between desks and reducing class sizes.

"What we are trying to do is mitigate the risk. We cannot eliminate all the risks of COVID-19 in the school setting ...," he said.

Nichols said flexibility is a key component because they know how hard is it to predict what's will be going on with coronavirus in the weeks to come.

He said the task force is also looking at options to allow teachers to work from home if they have health concerns or are at a high risk of getting the virus.