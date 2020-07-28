Madison City Schools parents waiting to learn more about virtual program

Update: District officials say more information about Madison City Schools' virtual program will be sent to parents and teachers first, then it will be posted to the district website Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, Madison City Schools was supposed to release more information about the virtual program students will start using next month, but beyond learning when parents can pick up a laptop for students, we are still waiting for those details and parents are getting anxious.

WAAY 31's Casey Albritton reached out to superintendent Ed Nichols several times today and haven't hear back.

One parent said she's been waiting weeks to learn more about the virtual program, and not seeing that information in her email yet is a let down.

"We are starting to get down to the wire and some of us are getting a little anxious and want to put our home-school classrooms together," said parent, Laura Barnard.

Laura Barnard has twins in Madison City Schools. She checks the district's website every day hoping to learn more information about what school will look like.

"Hopefully you wake up the next day and there will be an email in your inbox or a post on the school system's Facebook page that tells you what your next steps are," said Barnard.

Monday, Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols announced in a video sent to parents the district would publish details about the virtual program the next day. The only information sent was about when and where the district is giving out Chromebooks to families that need them.

"Really waiting to find more information about what the curriculum will look like," said Barnard.

No new information has been posted on the website since that announcement and Barnard says she's left with unanswered questions.

"Is everything going to be turned in where they have to type out their assignments? Do i still need to have glue-sticks, crayons or colored pencils? How much interaction do i need to have to be involved? Do i need to sit there with my children the whole time?" said Barnard.

Barnard says she understand the district is working as hard and as quickly as it can, and she hopes she gets the information she needs in the next week.

The district plans on virtual only learning for the first nine weeks, but parents still need to decide if they want their children returning to the traditional classroom this year.