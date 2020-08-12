Madison City Schools' parents say first day of virtual learning was a success

On Wednesday, Madison City Schools students started class for the 2020-2021 school year online.

It is the first of the three school districts Madison County starting the year online-only.

The only people actually at school were teachers and faculty, while students stayed home and learned remotely.

Parent Dana Chambers felt like the first day was successful for her two high schoolers. They were supposed to be walking down the halls of James Clemens on Wednesday, but instead, are learning from the comfort of their home.

"One is in our office," Chambers. "Then we set up this table over here because with the video calls they need to be able to hear and talk and see."

Chambers said staying at home was her family's preferred choice, even before the school district made the call to start the first nine weeks off virtually.

"There's no way we were going to do it at this time with all those cases," Chambers said.

But Chambers knows this is taking away from socialization. That is why she has stepped up to help provide some.

"I'm actually on a committee with the Madison City Schools to work on some social activities, social distancing within the first nine weeks of school," Chambers said.

Patricia Batchelor has two kids in the district as well. One is in high school, the other is in junior high. For her, she said she believes when it is safe, her kids should return to in-person learning.

"You know we shared the similar concern of parents across the state and the nation of being caught with a rock in a hard place," Chambers said.

However, both parents are pleased with how the district has handled this entire situation.

"I'm just taking the path of, nobody's done this before, we're all learning as we go," Chambers said.

While these mothers are able to be home as their kids learn, they know that is not the case for everyone. But, the Madison community has stepped up to help each other.

"If its child-care, if its device, you know being an IT help desk, so to speak, we are extremely fortunate and extremely touched by the community outreach here in Madison," Batchelor said."

The Madison City Schools superintendent previously said the district could bring kids back to the classroom before the first nine weeks ends if the situation in Madison County improves. However, there are no plans in place to do so, yet.