All this week, Madison City Schools parents can pick up Chromebooks and hotspots for the switch to virtual learning.

The laptops, as well as hotspots, can be picked up from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Madison City Schools stadium on Celtic Drive. The district asks that when you arrive, you wear a mask and email elearninghelp@madisoncity.k12.al.us with any questions.

To reserve your spot, click HERE.