Madison City Schools keeping students refreshed during heat wave

In the middle of a heat wave, the Madison City school district is making sure bus drivers and students are staying safe while on the roads.

WAAY 31 found out bottled water was available on all school buses on Tuesday. About 80 buses went out Tuesday and everyone on board had access to a bottle of water.

The transportation director for Madison City Schools said when the weather gets dangerously hot like this, they want to make sure every child and driver is safe while heading home.

"We just thought that this would be something that we could help them out with to keep them more comfortable even with our air conditioning on the bus," said John Wilson.

John Wilson oversees transportation for Madison City Schools. He said they knew temperatures would be dangerous on Tuesday, so they immediately put a safety plan in place.

"Because without that, we cannot ensure safety for everyone," said Wilson.

Wilson said a local business donated cases of water to place on every bus. The buses in Madison have air conditioning, but they wanted to make sure every child had access to water.

"The fact that we're all in this together. We're all about one thing and that is the safe transportation for all of our children," said Wilson.

The Madison City School Board sent out a notice Tuesday morning warning staff of the extreme heat.

"If it's not necessary, just stay out of the heat," said Wilson.

Wilson said his staff is also prepared to help in an emergency situation, and if they can't, most of the routes are designed to where they can get help if needed.