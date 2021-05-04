Madison City Schools upgrading its cybersecurity systems

Madison City Schools' IT team had a busy weekend.

On Thursday, they learned someone was trying to hack into various district systems. The department pulled critical systems offline so that whoever did get into their system, didn't get anyone's personal information.

“Madison City seems to be doing a good job of kind of reading the room or, let’s say, looking at what’s happened to schools around us, and making sure that our kids stay safe, and that their information stays safe," said Tracy Abney.

Abney has four students in Madison City Schools. She said she first thought it was going to be similar to the ransomware attack Huntsville City Schools went through in late 2020.

The superintendent of Madison City Schools, Dr. Ed Nichols, said the attack against Huntsville City Schools actually led them to upgrade their security systems, so they can be proactive instead of reactive to cyber threats.

“I think parents need to know that we’re working proactively to make sure that we protect our data, but also to protect our systems and not lose downtime in the educational process," said Dr. Nichols.

Abney is glad the cybersecurity threat didn't amount to much and the district was one step ahead.

“Just with everything that’s been going on this year, just having that comfort that they’re taking care of it already, it’s not a big deal, it’s, you know, more trouble was prevented, we don’t have to send the kids home right now this late in the school year, and it’s definitely encouraging to know that they were on top of that.”

Madison City Schools is working with local law enforcement to learn more about the threat.