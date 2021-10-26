Madison City Schools hosts annual Impact Aid kickoff, asking parents to signs forms with employment information

A detailed form went home with students in Madison County, Madison City, and Huntsville City schools on Tuesday, asking parents for some of their employment information.

That's because if parents work on federal property, it may qualify their child's school for federal impact aid.

Impact aid is federal money for local districts to balance taxes that aren't coming in from tax-exempt companies.

The number of parents who work on federal property, like the Redstone Arsenal, impacts the assistance given to each school district.

Madison City Schools hosted the kick-off, alongside superintendents from Huntsville City and Madison County schools.

"In the past 10 years we have garnered over $10 million in grants from these forms and showing the impact of our families who are military and other agencies," said Dr. Ed Nichols, superintendent of Madison City Schools.

"We have garnered almost $5 million in Madison where we put it back toward our special education program, career tech programs, and other areas. So, the money is very significant to us."

About 26 percent of students in the Madison City School System have a parent who works on federal property.

Parents in all three systems are asked to sign the slips coming home on Tuesday as soon as possible.