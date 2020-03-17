Madison City Schools hands out laptops and Wifi hotspots for students during coronavirus closure

Madison City school parents picked up Chromebooks and WiFi hot spots for their kids while they're at home because of the coronavirus closure.

District officials say they expect about 500 families to pick these devices up. It is all in an effort to make optional online classwork easier for families. One mother told us it will be a big help to be able to have access to the online classes.

"So she won't forget and lose sight and lose touch. I don't have the ability to do it on my own because I'm not an educator," said Danielle Turner.

When those devices make their way back to campus they'll be cleaned in a U.V. Ray sanitation cart.