Madison City Schools gets $100,000 donation for security

Madison City Schools received a $100,000 donation from a local foundation. The district says some of it will be used for mental health counselors for students and for school resource officers. The Madison City Schools superintendent said the money donated will go directly into the schools security fund.

"To have more sro coverage at every school. We've got a mental health counselor at every school. And we've got physical security needs at every school," said Superintendent Robby Parker.

The school system already has school resource officers in the schools but now they'll be able to provide even more.

"We want to make sure that we've got full coverage in every school every second of the day for our kids," said Parker.

One mom with a junior in the school system said she thinks this is a good thing and that school safety is at the top of the list.

"I think that's a wonderful opportunity for them to handle some situations that the staff and the teachers just don't have time for and they're also trained in that area," said Diana Wiggins.

Parker said they're also in the process of hiring a person to solely focus on school security. He said the money from the donation will be separate from that role. The school system is also considering a therapy dog program to help the students with stress and anxiety.