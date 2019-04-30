Madison City Schools creates new Pre-K zoning to deal with overcrowding

Madison City Schools will be implementing a new strategy next school year for their Pre-K program. They are trying to deal with continual growth in the district.

In the last year, almost six hundred students have joined the district and in the last week alone, eight new kids have registered.

To deal with overcrowding issues at Mill Creek Elementary School, the new Pre-K plan will keep kids there who will eventually go to James Clemens High School. All the kids who will eventually go to Bob Jones High School will move to Rainbow Elementary.

Nick Rockhill has three kids. One is in elementary school, one will be starting Pre-K in the fall, and his third will be in school in a few years. He's a fan of the new Pre-K strategy to cut down on overcrowding.

"I think it's a great idea," said Rockhill.

The Rockhill's are one of the families who specifically wanted their kids to go to Madison City Schools.

"It played a role into why we moved here into Madison," said Rockhill.

Over the last four years, the district has grown by 1,603 kids.

The City of Madison green-lighted several new housing developments. In response, Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker said there needs to be a property tax increase to pay for new schools to accommodate the growth. The district is narrowing in on a specific date for that vote.

"We anticipate voting in September. We do not know that for sure, but I'm confident that we will know in the next week or so," said Parker.

The district wants to vote before the start of the 2020 fiscal year on October 1, so they can start borrowing money to start construction.

"I think the property tax increase is a good idea personally. I think that's a right step in the direction of what we need to do," said Rockhill.

It worries the Rockhill family if people in Madison don't vote yes for the increase.

"It's definitely a concern, because the only reason I'd say that it is, is because you don't know. What's the solution then?" said Rockhill.

The district said it's cracking down on families whose kids go to a Madison City school but are not zoned for the district. It's making sure leases are up to date and that families are living where they say they are.