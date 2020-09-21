Madison City Schools confirms new cases associated with Bob Jones football team

Madison City Schools confirmed more cases of coronavirus connected to the Bob Jones High School football team. District high school students did not return to class Monday as originally planned because of the outbreak.

I called Madison City Schools’ Superintendent Ed Nichols and the school’s athletic director, but neither call was returned.

The only response was a short text message from the district’s Public Information Officer. The message only states there are new cases, but gives no solid numbers.

Still, the confirmation of new cases means positive tests on the Bob Jones team are now in double digits. There are about 70 players on the team.

Both of the district’s high schools, Bob Jones and James Clemens, remained closed to students Monday -- the date they had been scheduled to return. Sept. 28 is now the earliest date for a possible return.

Last Friday, the district confirmed at least 15 positive cases across all schools.

While the district declined to answer questions about new cases across the district Monday, PIO John Peck said any new confirmed cases would be reflected in the district’s weekly report, released on Friday.

The district also declined to answer questions about any additional safety precautions that might be taken as a result of the outbreak.