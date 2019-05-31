Clear
Madison City Schools bus involved in wreck at Sullivan Street, Kyser Boulevard

Police are at the scene of a wreck involving a Madison City Schools bus

Posted: May 31, 2019 2:10 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 2:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Police are at the scene of a wreck involving a Madison City Schools bus at the intersection of Sullivan Street and Kyser Boulevard in Madison.

A spokesperson with the district, John Peck, says seven students were on the bus coming from Mill Creek Elementary School's Early Learning Summer Program. The district says no one was injured, either on the bus or in the car. 

