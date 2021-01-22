Madison City Schools awarded $150,000 for college and career readiness program

Madison City Schools was awarded $150,000 from the Mazda Foundation for a new college and career readiness program for underserved students.

In a news release on Friday, Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said the grant will start an AVID, or Advancement Via Individual Determination, program. He says it can help students with study skills, academic guidance, career ideas, arranging a campus tour and more.

“Like any school district, we have students who fall through the gaps so we want to offer this to see if we can pick up more students and help them fulfill their vision for life, whether it be college, the military or a trade,” Nichols said. “This program helps students who normally may not accept a more rigorous course of study. It has teachers trained to teach them not only in academics, but study skills. And there may be a job coach to meet with them every day.”

AVID will start in Madison City middle and high schools in the fall. Students in the program will have an AVID period with a coach available to help them.