Madison City Schools asks for public input on proposed rezoning plan

Madison City Schools is seeking feedback on its proposed elementary rezoning plan.

The district’s new school, Midtown Elementary, will open in August 2021 with approximately 840 students.

Now, with the opening of the new school and growing enrollment, Madison City Schools in planning to rezone.

The district says many neighborhoods have not changed in the proposed plan, but for those that have, there will be an open house in August.

You can find a map of the proposed plan here and share your feedback here. The link to provide feedback will close on March 1.

The district will review the input and hold a public meeting in March.