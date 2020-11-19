Madison City Schools announces name, mascot of new middle school

Madison City Schools has announced the name and mascot of its new middle school.

The district announced on Thursday that the Madison City Board of Education approved Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols' recommendation to name it Journey Middle School.

"Tonight, I am pleased to announce that Journey Middle School will be the name of our new middle school being built off Celtic Drive," Nichols said. "I am also excited to report that the mascot will be the Jaguars, which is keeping in theme with the Panthers of Discovery Middle and the Lions of Liberty Middle. Plus, Journey Jaguars just has a nice ring to it."

Thursday’s announcement says Journey was a common recommendation in the nearly 800 submissions received from an online survey.

The middle school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022. The new Midtown Elementary is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.

Journey Middle School will be a 170,000-square-foot building with a capacity of about 1,200 students.

The new schools are funded by a 12-mil property tax increase approved by voters in 2019.

See the district's announcement and renderings of the new middle school here.