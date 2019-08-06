Madison City Schools add new employees just before start of school year

Madison City Schools approved hiring 16 new employees, including nine new teachers on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before students head back to school.

The school district continues to see more and more students enroll and because of that growth, Superintendent Robby Parker says more teachers are needed.

"Today, we hired 16 new staff members, 9 were teachers, and we will continue to hire new teachers as our population continues to grow," Parker said.

Along with the school teachers, a bus driver and cafeteria worker were added. Whittney Myers has two children in Madison City Schools and was excited to hear more school employees are being hired.

"I definitely think it's a good thing because when there is more one-on-one with the staff in general and making a smaller group of kids, I think it's easier to pay attention to what's going on around them," Myers said.

Even more hires could be on the way. The next school board meeting is planned for August 13th, and the district says another 10 to 15 employees are expected to be hired. Parker says the district plans on adding more employees as the number of students rise, something that happens during the school year.

"Last year, from the first day of school to the last day of school, we grew, after school had started, 500 students," Parker said.

Myers believes the more employees hired, the better. Having more people working to provide the best education possible is worth it to her.

"As far as education goes, as a taxpayer, I'm willing to pay whatever we need to to help our children get a good education," Myers said.

The nine teachers are spread across five schools. On Wednesday, the school district will determine exactly where more workers are needed at this time.