Madison City Schools Superintendent addresses plan for two new schools

During his annual State of the Schools address Tuesday night at James Clemens High School, Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker gave more details about his plan for two new schools.

Parker recommended building a new elementary school on more than 20 acres on Wall Triana Highway, near the Kroger, that will hold 900 students and cost around $34 million. Since the district is running out of space for their Pre-K program, West Madison Elementary would be re-purposed into a Pre-K center, and those 500 students would attend the new school.

He also recommended building a new middle school behind the district offices on Celtic Drive. It would hold 1,200 students and cost around $49 million. The school system currently owns both empty lots. He would like the schools to open by the 2021-2022 school year.

The superintendent said the district needs a new high school, but even with the property tax increase, there would not be enough funding. Parker wants to expand both of the district's high schools for $18 million to help ease overcrowding. Parker would like to accommodate 500 more students in each by the 2026-2027 school year.

The two new schools still need school board approval, and funding would come from the public voting to support a property tax increase. The state legislature still has to approve putting this on the ballot.

According a Madison City Schools spokesperson, John Peck, Superintendent Parker proposed the locations for the new elementary and middle school to be on property already owned by the district as a way to save money.

Peck said the need for a new elementary and middle school is greater, right now, than for a new high school. He said, as of now, they have grown by 567 more students, than compared to this time last year.

Parker said he wants parents' feedback, and on Wednesday, the district will post a survey on the school system's website to see what parents think about the plan.

To visit the website where parents can provide feedback on the future plans for Madison City Schools, click HERE.