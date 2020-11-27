Madison City Schools Superintendent answers questions about virtual learning

The deadline for parents of Madison City School students to pick a learning option for the second semester is fast approaching.

Friday, Superintendent Ed Nichols held a virtual seminar to answer some questions the district has been getting.

The deadline for Madison City Schools parents to fill out the intent form is Monday.

If you do not fill it out, your student will be automatically enrolled in school-based learning for the semester.

Nichols answered some questions for parents who are trying to decide whether to enroll their child in virtual or in-person classes.

"Our goal is to utilize our Madison City School teachers as much as possible to create our virtual classes," he said.

Nichols also talked about the length of the virtual classes for the second semester.

"Our plan is probably to make those virtual classes in time, shorter in length than the regular class," he said.

He also said that if a parent does not see a class being offered virtually, parents should email the district to voice their concern.

"We won't know all the answers to those until the intent forms are created, but if you will send that class or concern for that type of class, then we will be glad to take a look at that and do what all we can to try and make sure that we can create it if at all possible," said Nichols.

Nichols said that if parents have any questions, they need to contact the school district by email and they will try to get those answered as quickly as possible before the deadline to decide.

