Madison City Schools: Help us name our new schools!

Madison City Schools want help naming new schools.
The system is looking to open two new schools, an elementary school in the fall of 2021 and a middle school in the fall of 2022.
You can let the district know what you'd like the new schools to be named here. You can also suggest a mascot for the schools.
