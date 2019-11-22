Clear

Madison City Schools: Help us name our new schools!

The Madison City Schools system is seeking your help!

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 8:32 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison City Schools want help naming new schools.

The system is looking to open two new schools, an elementary school in the fall of 2021 and a middle school in the fall of 2022.

You can let the district know what you'd like the new schools to be named here. You can also suggest a mascot for the schools.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events