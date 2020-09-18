Madison City Schools delays high school return to class after positive coronavirus cases

Madison City Schools delayed high school students' return to the classroom after a series of coronavirus cases.

Nine football players at Bob Jones High School tested positive for the virus, according to the school's principal, athletic director and head football coach.

The school district consulted the state health department and Alabama High School Athletic Association before cancelling and forfeiting Friday night's game against Florence High School. Next week's game against Auburn High School is also canceled.

"I believe that this is in the best interest of players, coaches and fans on both sides. At the current time, we are evaluating which members of the team are considered 'close contacts' by the ADPH guidelines," Superintendent Ed Nichols said.

The Bob Jones High School team will isolate until Sunday, Sept. 27.

The school district delayed high school students' return to the classroom until Sept. 28. They were originally set to return this Monday, Sept. 21.

The school district says it expects to give a coronavirus update Friday afternoon.