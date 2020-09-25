Madison City Schools: 30 new coronavirus cases; 228 in quarantine

Madison City Schools announced Friday that there are 30 new positive cases of coronavirus in the district this week.

Also, a combined 228 students and staff members are in quarantine due to being associated with positive or presumptive positive cases, Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said in a letter to parents on Friday.

Most of this week’s coronavirus and quarantine cases are among students and employees at Bob Jones High School.

See Nichols’ full letter below, including a breakdown of positive coronavirus cases and quarantine numbers.

Dear Madison City Schools Family,

I want to begin by thanking Madison City Schools (MCS) Nurse Bonnie Davis and the entire MCS nursing staff for the tremendous job they are doing in this pandemic environment. These nurses are going above and beyond to serve our MCS families.

For this week, we have a total of 30 new positive cases of Covid-19 in our district. We currently have 228 staff or students in quarantine from being associated with positive or presumptive cases.

Here is the breakdown:

Positive Cases:

Columbia - 0 employees and 1 student

Heritage - 0 employees and 0 students

Horizon - 0 employees and 0 students

Madison - 0 employees and 0 students

Mill Creek - 0 employees and 0 students

Rainbow - 0 employees and 1 student

West Madison - 0 employees and 1 student

Pre-K - 0 employees and 0 students

Discovery - 1 employee and 0 students

Liberty - 0 employees and 1 student

Bob Jones - 2 employees and 20 students

James Clemens - 0 employees and 3 students

District - 0 employees

Quarantined (Does not include the 30 new positive cases listed above):

Columbia - 8 employees and 35 students

Heritage - 0 employees and 15 students

Horizon - 1 employee and 8 students

Madison - 0 employees and 3 students

Mill Creek - 1 employee and 8 students

Rainbow - 2 employees and 1 student

West Madison - 1 employee and 6 students

Pre-K - 1 employee and 1 student

Discovery - 6 employees and 42 students

Liberty - 1 employee and 35 students

Bob Jones - 21 employees and 23 students

James Clemens - 1 employee and 5 students

District - 3 employees

Last week, we isolated 120 members of the Bob Jones football program out of caution to our positive test. After review, the majority of these players are not considered close contacts and will return from isolation on Sept. 28.

Thank you,

Ed Nichols

Superintendent

Madison City Schools

