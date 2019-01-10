Madison City School receives 2018 CLAS School of Distinction Award

One Madison City School was named a school of distinction for serving as an outstanding model school in Alabama.
Bob Jones High School is only school in our area to receive the award. The school is being recognized for its Patriot Path Initiative which is a student created program that gives students an opportunity to sign up for 80 to 100 different activities each week to network, learn leadership skills, and destress.
"We were nominated for this specific program because it is a model program. It's something that others schools could do as well," said school principal Sylvia Lambert.
Now the school is waiting to see if they'll be chosen as one of three schools to be named a CLAS banner school.
