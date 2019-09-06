Clear

Madison City school offers children locally grown produce for lunches

It's a part of an initiative to bring more produce grown in Alabama to your children's school lunches.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

The lunch menu at one Madison City school is a lot fresher.

Liberty Middle School is serving cantaloupe and blueberries grown right in Alabama. It's part of a pilot program the school is working on so they can serve more locally grown produce throughout the school year.

They say the kids definitely indulged.

"There's a lot of hustle and bustle out there. Several students are taking both the shortcakes we have as well as the cantaloupes and blueberries that we've put out as a mixture," Cameron Clark, a supervisor for the Madison City School's Child Nutrition Program, said.

The district says programs like these make financial sense, but they're also important for child nutrition.

