Madison City school offers children locally grown produce for lunches

The lunch menu at one Madison City school is a lot fresher.
Liberty Middle School is serving cantaloupe and blueberries grown right in Alabama. It's part of a pilot program the school is working on so they can serve more locally grown produce throughout the school year.
They say the kids definitely indulged.
"There's a lot of hustle and bustle out there. Several students are taking both the shortcakes we have as well as the cantaloupes and blueberries that we've put out as a mixture," Cameron Clark, a supervisor for the Madison City School's Child Nutrition Program, said.
The district says programs like these make financial sense, but they're also important for child nutrition.
