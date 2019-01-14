Madison City Public Works crews make preparations for possible snow and ice

Crews are making preparations in case snow and ice hit North Alabama this week.

Mike Gentle with Madison City Public Works said if it rains before any snow falls on Friday, they'll treat the roads after.

"Basically, it starts on the overpasses and bridges. Then we'll put sand and gravel mix on them, treat them first and then we'll go to the hilly areas and put salt on those," he said.

His biggest concern is it snowing over black ice. He said it's hard to notice black ice until you drive or walk on it.

"You're going to have some people with their sprinkler systems on. We ask them to turn them off during the freezing weather because if they come on, they put water on the roads and side walks, and that's a danger for the public," Gentle said.

WAAY 31 spoke with drivers who say the slippery roads are something they're not looking forward to.

"It's not really new, but I'm looking forward to it, because it's nice to be cozy and you get to stay in," said Sheryl Lunn, a driver in Madison County.

Lunn used to live in Baltimore and Germany, so she's used to driving on snow and ice, but she said she understands a lot of people in Alabama are not.

"We've been here in Alabama for about 11 years, so it took a little adjusting getting used to others and their driving," she said.